Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:CSSEP traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $14.00. 13,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,681. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $25.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.84.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.41%.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

