Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) by 107.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,346 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Chimerix were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chimerix in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Chimerix in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Chimerix in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chimerix by 77.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Chimerix by 59.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 8,619 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chimerix alerts:

Chimerix Stock Down 4.2 %

CMRX traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,484. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.16. Chimerix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $4.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chimerix ( NASDAQ:CMRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). Chimerix had a return on equity of 113.54% and a net margin of 509.01%. The business had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMRX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chimerix in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Chimerix Profile

(Get Rating)

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.