China National Building Material Company Limited Declares Dividend of $2.43 (OTCMKTS:CBUMY)

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 2.4265 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd.
China National Building Material Stock Up 0.7 %
OTCMKTS:CBUMY opened at $38.20 on Tuesday. China National Building Material has a 1 year low of $31.56 and a 1 year high of $66.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.18.
