China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the March 31st total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

China Shenhua Energy Price Performance

CSUAY stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.27. China Shenhua Energy has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $13.98. The company has a market capitalization of $65.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of China Shenhua Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

China Shenhua Energy Company Profile

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

