CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Trading 0% Higher

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Rating) rose 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.27 and last traded at $26.24. Approximately 43,236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 38,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.23.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

