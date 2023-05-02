Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the March 31st total of 3,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $13,396,618.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,909,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $779,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,274.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $13,396,618.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,909,316.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 363,703 shares of company stock worth $34,146,233 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,173,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,817. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.46. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $70.16 and a one year high of $99.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.27.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.