Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

CHD has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities raised Church & Dwight from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.63.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:CHD opened at $96.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.46. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $70.16 and a one year high of $99.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 65.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $779,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,274.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $779,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,274.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,992 shares of company stock valued at $12,179,093 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,027,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,719,000 after buying an additional 317,813 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,211,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,420,000 after buying an additional 84,323 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,200,000 after buying an additional 6,682,725 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,645,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,725,000 after buying an additional 231,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,206,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,689,000 after buying an additional 805,508 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

