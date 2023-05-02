Citigroup Trims Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Target Price to $330.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SAM. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $282.00 to $276.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Boston Beer from $283.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $298.58.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $316.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $320.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.54. Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $287.00 and a 12 month high of $422.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.47 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 2.82%. Boston Beer’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total value of $206,810.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,784,140.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total transaction of $206,810.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,784,140.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total value of $70,041.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,397 shares in the company, valued at $444,762.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Boston Beer by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Boston Beer by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Boston Beer by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Boston Beer by 220.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. 68.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

