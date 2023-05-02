Clear Secure (YOU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Clear Secure to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Clear Secure has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.18. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $128.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.83 million. On average, analysts expect Clear Secure to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Clear Secure Price Performance

Clear Secure stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.56. The stock had a trading volume of 370,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,245. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.78. Clear Secure has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.72 and a beta of 1.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clear Secure

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $1,437,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Clear Secure news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 5,000 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $135,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,639.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $1,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,470 in the last quarter. Insiders own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Clear Secure by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its position in Clear Secure by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Clear Secure by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,330,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,493,000 after buying an additional 445,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Clear Secure from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Clear Secure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

Featured Stories

