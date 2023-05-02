Clearfield (CLFD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Clearfield has set its FY23 guidance at $4.30-4.50 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Clearfield had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Clearfield to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Clearfield Price Performance

Shares of CLFD opened at $43.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 4.51. Clearfield has a 1-year low of $41.30 and a 1-year high of $134.90. The stock has a market cap of $663.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Clearfield

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLFD. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Clearfield from $108.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered Clearfield from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Clearfield from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.83.

In other news, Director Charles N. Hayssen acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.50 per share, with a total value of $181,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 136,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,279,243.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles N. Hayssen bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.50 per share, with a total value of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,279,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,254,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,306,112. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearfield

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the first quarter valued at $606,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Clearfield by 19.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after buying an additional 11,956 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Clearfield by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Clearfield during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.