Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at JMP Securities

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JMP Securities from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a sell rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.04.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare Stock Down 5.0 %

NYSE:NET opened at $44.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. Cloudflare has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $93.65. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of -75.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $274.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.29 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $3,269,285.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $983,261.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,600.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $3,269,285.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 396,007 shares of company stock worth $24,475,748. 15.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1,036.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 192.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.