CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CNO Financial Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $22.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day moving average of $22.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.13. CNO Financial Group has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $26.35.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.62%.

Insider Activity at CNO Financial Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 17,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $433,187.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,046,121.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 17,095 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $433,187.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,046,121.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 3,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $82,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,239 shares of company stock valued at $709,793 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNO. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $933,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 265,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 522.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,770 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

About CNO Financial Group

(Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.