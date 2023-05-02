CoinShares International Limited (OTCMKTS:CNSRF) Short Interest Update

CoinShares International Limited (OTCMKTS:CNSRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the March 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 138.0 days.

CoinShares International Stock Performance

Shares of CNSRF stock traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.27. CoinShares International has a 52 week low of C$3.13 and a 52 week high of C$3.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CNSRF shares. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of CoinShares International from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of CoinShares International in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About CoinShares International

CoinShares International Limited engages in the digital assets and blockchain technology business. It offers electronic trading, liquidity provisioning, and risk management services; advisory services; and exchange traded products. The company was formerly known as Global Advisors (Holdings) Limited and changed its name to CoinShares International Limited in June 2020.

Featured Stories

