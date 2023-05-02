Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,400 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the March 31st total of 114,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Colony Bankcorp Price Performance

Colony Bankcorp stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.11. 38,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.57. Colony Bankcorp has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $17.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.32.

Colony Bankcorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Colony Bankcorp

CBAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet cut Colony Bankcorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

In other news, CEO T Heath Fountain acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $36,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,444.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 6,523 shares of company stock valued at $73,576. Corporate insiders own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAN. Fourthstone LLC raised its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,467,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,407,000 after buying an additional 102,586 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in Colony Bankcorp by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,105,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,023,000 after buying an additional 169,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Colony Bankcorp by 8.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 904,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,786,000 after purchasing an additional 68,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 44.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 666,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,451,000 after buying an additional 204,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the first quarter worth approximately $6,442,000. Institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

About Colony Bankcorp

(Get Rating)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division, Mortgage Division, and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services including commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Further Reading

