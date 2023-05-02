Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Reduced by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,819 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 10,991 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Comcast by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 11,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $41.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,549,914 shares of company stock worth $12,557,349. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

