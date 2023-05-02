Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 792,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,768 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $60,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $82.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.79. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $69.51 and a 52 week high of $85.63.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

