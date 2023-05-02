Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $50.31 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $50,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TMO opened at $548.50 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $611.06. The company has a market cap of $211.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $559.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $552.07.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TMO. Citigroup reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $627.91.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total transaction of $915,136.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,614,111.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

