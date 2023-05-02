Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $64.22 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,371 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Deere & Company worth $64,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $2,530,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Argus raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.86.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of DE opened at $382.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $113.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $398.21 and a 200 day moving average of $410.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.59 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 18.55%.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

