Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $88.79 Million Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 986,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,018 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $88,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

BATS NOBL opened at $93.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.65. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

