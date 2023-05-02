Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Community Health Systems updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.65–$0.05 EPS.

NYSE CYH opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $8.01. The company has a market capitalization of $851.97 million, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.49.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYH. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 24,099 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Community Health Systems by 4.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 238,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Community Health Systems by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 107,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 13,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Community Health Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,414,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,450,000 after buying an additional 93,270 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Community Health Systems from $4.75 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Community Health Systems from $3.30 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.14.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of general and specialized healthcare services and outpatient services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

