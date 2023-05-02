Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 657,500 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the March 31st total of 698,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Commvault Systems Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CVLT traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.03. 103,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,721. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.59. Commvault Systems has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $69.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.92.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $195.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.73 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 2.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

CVLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 22,358 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total value of $1,290,950.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,110 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,543,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $512,250.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,152. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Commvault Systems

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 33.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 39,955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 10,017 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 49.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 207.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 29,462 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 5.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

Featured Stories

