Comparing Paradigm Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:PDGO) & Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) and Paradigm Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:PDGO – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Centerra Gold and Paradigm Oil and Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centerra Gold $850.19 million 1.78 -$77.21 million ($0.45) -15.33 Paradigm Oil and Gas $3.32 billion 0.00 -$495.10 million N/A N/A

Centerra Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Paradigm Oil and Gas.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

51.6% of Centerra Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Paradigm Oil and Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Centerra Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Centerra Gold and Paradigm Oil and Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centerra Gold -9.08% -0.47% -0.37% Paradigm Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Centerra Gold and Paradigm Oil and Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centerra Gold 0 1 1 0 2.50 Paradigm Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Centerra Gold presently has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 37.68%.

Risk and Volatility

Centerra Gold has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paradigm Oil and Gas has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Paradigm Oil and Gas beats Centerra Gold on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centerra Gold

(Get Rating)

Centerra Gold, Inc. engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Paradigm Oil and Gas

(Get Rating)

Paradigm Oil & Gas, Inc. engages and explores oil and natural gas properties. The firm goal is to identify oil producing wells and use modern technology to make them profitable based on modern commodity pricing. The company was founded on July 15, 2002 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.