Conflux (CFX) Price Down 3% Over Last 7 Days

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Conflux has a market capitalization of $856.58 million and approximately $79.55 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Conflux has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,540.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.00 or 0.00308325 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00012692 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $152.25 or 0.00533456 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00067082 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.86 or 0.00416472 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001231 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003491 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,788,090,281 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,787,869,158.167675 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.30329119 USD and is down -1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $123,244,303.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

