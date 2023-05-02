Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 176 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Connectus Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up 1.0% of Connectus Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $40,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.
Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %
NYSE:ROP traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $461.81. 311,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $466.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $433.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $428.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80.
Roper Technologies Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.683 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.38%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $528.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.08.
Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies
In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,452.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,452.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Roper Technologies Company Profile
Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.
