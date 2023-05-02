Connectus Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Connectus Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,467 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 2.5% of Connectus Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $106,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,166,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,314,735,000 after purchasing an additional 406,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,689,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,565,540,000 after purchasing an additional 256,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,158,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,200,398,000 after purchasing an additional 135,437 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,351,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,294,726,000 after acquiring an additional 46,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.5% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,199,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,115,564,000 after acquiring an additional 153,451 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TMO stock traded down $3.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $544.80. 515,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,200. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $559.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $552.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $611.06. The firm has a market cap of $210.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.91.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,256,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,966,971. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

