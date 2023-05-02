Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) Short Interest Up 7.4% in April

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 652,700 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the March 31st total of 607,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of CCSI stock traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, hitting $36.76. The company had a trading volume of 39,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,330. The firm has a market cap of $731.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.59. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a twelve month low of $29.62 and a twelve month high of $65.68.

Get Consensus Cloud Solutions alerts:

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.16 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 20.07%. Equities research analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCSI. Wedbush dropped their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 45,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.