Continuum Finance (CTN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $562,664.72

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded 89.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Continuum Finance has a total market cap of $122.75 million and $562,664.72 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Continuum Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0777 or 0.00000273 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Continuum Finance has traded 31.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Continuum Finance Token Profile

Continuum Finance was first traded on December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official website is continuum-seven.vercel.app. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Continuum Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Continuum Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Continuum Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Continuum Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

