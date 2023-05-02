Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Increases Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,021,009 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,322,606 shares during the quarter. Transocean accounts for 8.6% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 4.30% of Transocean worth $141,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Transocean by 213.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 351,023 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 239,087 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Transocean by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,479 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 15,584 shares in the last quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at $3,364,000. SCP Investment LP bought a new stake in Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at $451,000. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transocean Stock Performance

Shares of Transocean stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.47. 11,348,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,450,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.45. Transocean Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.16). Transocean had a negative net margin of 24.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RIG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Transocean from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Transocean from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Transocean from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Transocean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.98.

Insider Activity at Transocean

In related news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 50,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $357,685.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 342,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,225.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Chad C. Deaton purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 141,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Keelan Adamson sold 50,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $357,685.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 342,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,225.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Transocean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

