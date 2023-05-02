Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Purchases New Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 93,661 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,271,000. Meta Platforms makes up about 0.7% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,113.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,648 shares of company stock valued at $12,518,517 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

META traded down $3.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.98. 11,106,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,074,041. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.54 and a 200 day moving average of $154.88. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $244.92.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Arete Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.74.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

