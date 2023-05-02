Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Sells 1,183,519 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,226,843 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,183,519 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up about 3.3% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $55,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Motco purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 44.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Uber Technologies Price Performance

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

UBER stock traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.31. 49,160,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,672,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.87. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.20.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

