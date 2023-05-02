CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Short Interest Down 5.4% in April

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the March 31st total of 2,210,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

CXW opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average of $10.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.93. CoreCivic has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $13.80.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.05 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 898.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreCivic will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXW. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 4th quarter worth $19,800,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in CoreCivic during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,889,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in CoreCivic by 318.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,205,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,931,000 after buying an additional 917,105 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in CoreCivic by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,516,000 after purchasing an additional 520,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in CoreCivic by 362.5% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 592,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 464,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CXW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: Safety, Community, and Properties. The Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

