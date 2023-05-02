Cormark Trims Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Target Price to C$117.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Cormark from C$120.00 to C$117.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$172.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$247.00 to C$231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$130.00 to C$119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$185.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Acumen Capital cut their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$200.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$149.91.

Shares of TSE:CJT traded up C$0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$106.39. The stock had a trading volume of 25,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,544. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$110.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$120.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.03. The stock has a market cap of C$1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.92. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of C$100.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$156.00.

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.02 by C($1.12). Cargojet had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The company had revenue of C$267.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$262.15 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 5.253775 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

