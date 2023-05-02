Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) COO Sells $488,400.00 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) COO Shravan Goli sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total transaction of $488,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,045,479 shares in the company, valued at $12,765,298.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shravan Goli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 13th, Shravan Goli sold 28,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $315,560.00.

On Thursday, March 16th, Shravan Goli sold 110,999 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $1,303,128.26.

Coursera Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of COUR traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.29. 2,376,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,869. Coursera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $19.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.58.

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $142.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.70 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 30.76% and a negative return on equity of 22.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COUR. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Coursera from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial cut shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Coursera from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 277.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 139.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 26,546 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 33.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 83,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 21,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

