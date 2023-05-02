Craig Hallum Lowers Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target to $18.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CHGG. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Chegg from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chegg from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Chegg from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chegg from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chegg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

Chegg Price Performance

NYSE:CHGG opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.51. Chegg has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $30.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $205.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.10 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 34.77%. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $63,201.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,322.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $63,201.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,322.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $96,102.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 171,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in Chegg by 80.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

