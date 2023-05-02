Credit Suisse Group Trims Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Target Price to $96.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $113.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

OSK has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Oshkosh from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.93.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

NYSE:OSK opened at $77.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $69.30 and a 1-year high of $106.66.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,352 shares in the company, valued at $120,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oshkosh

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at $567,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Featured Articles

