Credit Suisse Group Upgrades E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) to Neutral

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on E2open Parent from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on E2open Parent from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of ETWO traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.51. 5,064,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,049. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.92. E2open Parent has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $9.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.37, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

In related news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,868. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Peter Hantman sold 60,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $424,707.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,026.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in E2open Parent by 91.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in E2open Parent during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

