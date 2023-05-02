Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Short Interest Update

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the March 31st total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Credito Emiliano Stock Performance

Credito Emiliano stock opened at C$7.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.01. Credito Emiliano has a 52 week low of C$3.80 and a 52 week high of C$7.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Credito Emiliano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Credito Emiliano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Credito Emiliano Company Profile

Credito Emiliano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Italy. It operates through Commercial Banking, Asset Management, Bancassurance, Trading, ALM Treasury, and Corporate Centre and Other segments. The company's deposit products include current and savings accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, bonds, and subordinated debts; and loan portfolio comprises mortgages, credit cards, personal loans, and salary-backed loans.

