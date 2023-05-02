Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Short Interest Up 12.7% in April

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,630,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the March 31st total of 6,770,000 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Credo Technology Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen downgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

Credo Technology Group Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,376,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,607. Credo Technology Group has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -193.75 and a beta of 1.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $54.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Credo Technology Group will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Credo Technology Group news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $743,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,288,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,855,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Credo Technology Group news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $743,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,288,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,855,111.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 24,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $243,237.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,262.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,573 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,391 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRDO. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $793,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Credo Technology Group by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,974,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,719,000 after buying an additional 2,172,475 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Credo Technology Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 88,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 50,706 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,803,000. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

