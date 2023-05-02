Criteo (CRTO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Criteo to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Criteo has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.16). Criteo had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $283.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.74 million. On average, analysts expect Criteo to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO opened at $31.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.91. Criteo has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $36.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 0.89.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRTO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Criteo from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Criteo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Criteo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Criteo from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $67,558.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 434,301 shares in the company, valued at $12,790,164.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nathalie Balla sold 37,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $1,203,791.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,364. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $67,558.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,790,164.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,086 shares of company stock worth $3,342,426. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis grew its position in Criteo by 284.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 3,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 13,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. It operates through the following segments: Marketing Solutions and Retail Media. The Marketing Solutions segment allows commerce companies to address multiple marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile and offline store environments.

