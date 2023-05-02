Critical Analysis: Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) and AMAYA Global (OTCMKTS:AYAG)

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) and AMAYA Global (OTCMKTS:AYAG – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.
Risk & Volatility
Yield10 Bioscience has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMAYA Global has a beta of -0.41, meaning that its stock price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Yield10 Bioscience and AMAYA Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Yield10 Bioscience
|-3,014.67%
|-154.59%
|-106.96%
|AMAYA Global
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Yield10 Bioscience and AMAYA Global, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Yield10 Bioscience
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|AMAYA Global
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Yield10 Bioscience and AMAYA Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Yield10 Bioscience
|$450,000.00
|33.46
|-$13.57 million
|($2.76)
|-1.08
|AMAYA Global
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
AMAYA Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yield10 Bioscience.
Summary
Yield10 Bioscience beats AMAYA Global on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Yield10 Bioscience
Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company, which engages in the development of oilseed Camelina sativa as a platform crop for large scale production of low carbon sustainable seed products. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams, and Oliver P. Peoples in 1992 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.
About AMAYA Global
AMAYA Global Holdings Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the planting, preserving packaging and marketing of navel oranges. The company was founded on March 24, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
