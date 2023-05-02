Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,890,000 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the March 31st total of 5,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CROX traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,666,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,460. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $151.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.24 and a 200-day moving average of $110.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.95.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.46. Crocs had a return on equity of 98.41% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Crocs will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Crocs

Institutional Trading of Crocs

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $2,615,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,659,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $738,702.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,154,829.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $2,615,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,659,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,735 shares of company stock worth $7,581,640. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 246.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 6,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CROX. UBS Group increased their price objective on Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

