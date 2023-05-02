Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Short Interest Down 5.5% in April

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 890,500 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the March 31st total of 942,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cumulus Media

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 107.7% in the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. Carronade Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 8.1% in the third quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP now owns 535,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMLS. B. Riley dropped their price target on Cumulus Media from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Cumulus Media in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cumulus Media from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Cumulus Media Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMLS opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.95. Cumulus Media has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $15.67. The company has a market capitalization of $59.54 million, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.45.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $251.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.05 million. Cumulus Media had a positive return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. On average, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

