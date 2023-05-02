Custom Truck One Source (CTOS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Custom Truck One Source Price Performance

NYSE CTOS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.28. The company had a trading volume of 64,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,210. Custom Truck One Source has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $7.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Trading of Custom Truck One Source

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 95,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 8,229 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 9,567 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Custom Truck One Source

CTOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

