Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Short Interest Up 14.3% in April

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the March 31st total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 860,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 9.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CUBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel K. Rothermel acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 102,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,723.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel K. Rothermel bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,723.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu bought 45,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $499,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,843,886. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp Stock Down 11.9 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock traded down $2.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.44. The stock had a trading volume of 196,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,799. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.49. The company has a market capitalization of $576.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.50. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $45.34.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. The firm also provides banking products such as loans and deposits to businesses and consumers through its branches, limited production, and administrative offices. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in West Reading, PA.

