Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Short Interest Update

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the March 31st total of 5,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 660,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CUTR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cutera in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Cutera in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cutera from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Cutera in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ CUTR traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.86. The company had a trading volume of 705,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,370. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38. The stock has a market cap of $412.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.00. Cutera has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.83.

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Cutera had a negative net margin of 32.62% and a negative return on equity of 489.05%. The firm had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cutera will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Cutera during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cutera by 592.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Cutera by 2,861.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,348 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

