Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the March 31st total of 3,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dada Nexus

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter worth about $46,632,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,123,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,245 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the third quarter worth about $6,813,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter worth about $6,218,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,113,000. 18.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DADA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dada Nexus from $7.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on Dada Nexus from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Dada Nexus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DADA traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.65. The company had a trading volume of 850,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,142. Dada Nexus has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $15.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.09.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 22.09% and a negative net margin of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $377.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dada Nexus will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

