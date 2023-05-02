Dalata Hotel Group plc (OTCMKTS:DLTTF) Short Interest Up 12.7% in April

Dalata Hotel Group plc (OTCMKTS:DLTTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the March 31st total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dalata Hotel Group in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Dalata Hotel Group Price Performance

Shares of DLTTF stock remained flat at $3.48 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48. Dalata Hotel Group has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $3.48.

About Dalata Hotel Group

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants and bars; Club Vitae health and fitness clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets in hotels.

