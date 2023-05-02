Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 1,485.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 5,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR opened at $241.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $247.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.99. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $227.00 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $178.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday. Cowen dropped their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.06.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

