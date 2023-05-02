Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Short Interest Up 12.5% in April

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 612,400 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the March 31st total of 544,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 283,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Daré Bioscience Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ DARE traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.98. 180,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,774. The stock has a market cap of $84.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.02. Daré Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $1.47.

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DARE. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Daré Bioscience in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Daré Bioscience has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Daré Bioscience

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,227 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Daré Bioscience by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 17,480 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 14.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 20,746 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 9.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.