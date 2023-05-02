Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Short Interest Up 12.5% in April

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 612,400 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the March 31st total of 544,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 283,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Daré Bioscience Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ DARE traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.98. 180,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,774. The stock has a market cap of $84.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.02. Daré Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $1.47.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently issued reports on DARE. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Daré Bioscience in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Daré Bioscience has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Daré Bioscience
Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.
Featured Articles
