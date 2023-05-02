Darling Ingredients (DAR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.20). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. On average, analysts expect Darling Ingredients to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:DAR opened at $57.88 on Tuesday. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $51.77 and a 1 year high of $87.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.16 and a 200-day moving average of $65.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Insider Activity at Darling Ingredients

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,236.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,236.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Patrick Mcnutt purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,358.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 624.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.58.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

